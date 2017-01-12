Home Data Center Cool new things for Microsoft Hyper-V on Windows 10

Insider build 15002 is now available for Fast Ring windows insiders. In it, you’ll find a few improvements in Hyper-V for Windows 10 users:

  • A new virtual machine Quick Create experience (work in progress).
  • More aggressive memory allocation for starting virtual machines.  This is especially useful for anyone using emulators in Visual Studio or static memory virtual machines.

Check it out and send feedback!

Virtual machine Quick Create

Hyper-V Manager has a new single-page wizard that makes it faster and easier to create virtual machines.  You can access it through a new “Quick Create…” button (1).

Quick Create focuses on getting the guest operating system up and running.  It automatically creates virtual hardware necessary to run the guest operating system (2).  Including a virtual switch!  Since many desktop users see internet in the virtual machine as essential, we added the option to create an external switch (3) directly to the new virtual machine experience.

Read the entire article here, Cool new things for Hyper-V on Windows 10

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

