Cool new things for Microsoft Hyper-V on Windows 10
Insider build 15002 is now available for Fast Ring windows insiders. In it, you’ll find a few improvements in Hyper-V for Windows 10 users:
- A new virtual machine Quick Create experience (work in progress).
- More aggressive memory allocation for starting virtual machines. This is especially useful for anyone using emulators in Visual Studio or static memory virtual machines.
Check it out and send feedback!
Virtual machine Quick Create
Hyper-V Manager has a new single-page wizard that makes it faster and easier to create virtual machines. You can access it through a new “Quick Create…” button (1).
Quick Create focuses on getting the guest operating system up and running. It automatically creates virtual hardware necessary to run the guest operating system (2). Including a virtual switch! Since many desktop users see internet in the virtual machine as essential, we added the option to create an external switch (3) directly to the new virtual machine experience.
Read the entire article here, Cool new things for Hyper-V on Windows 10
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper