Convergence of AI, Big Data and IOT

We are living in interesting times where technology is changing faster than ever before, so is its implementation and mass production, thanks to big corporations encouraging innovation and sub startup culture within their bigger umbrella

The big keywords that gained traction in 2016 was AI coupled with machine learning , Iot , Big data. Even though all these have been around for few years, the year 2016 saw more research and funding going into these technologies along with few products in the markets that consumers could really use especially in the iot space.

Needless to say we are just witnessing just the brim of a vast realm of endless opportunities . The coming years will definitely see more academic interest , corporate funding towards these niche technologies, the fruits of which will be for everyone to enjoy be it healthcare , environmental science , space exploration , disaster warning and management , security etc

Among the three , AI or Artificial Intelligence will be the key driving factor. The more we advance in AI , the faster we will see practical applications benefiting humanity. Big data and iot technology will be aiding the use of AI with the vast amount of data that’s being collected via big data and iot sensors.

Sometimes we confuse AI with already existing automation systems in place. Automation works when there is a definite pattern of events based on which triggers can be set. AI is different , it can analyze and learn from previous events or failures of the system and predict or even do corrective actions to avoid the failure altogether with almost zero manual intervention. A best example will be your cars on board computer analyzing all the past failures of your car along with data from cloud of the car manufacturer for the same make and model , weather data , location to predict when your car might breakdown again and which component might cause it, alerting you and your service center in advance for a maintenance checkup.

Now as AI systems advances , how do we get the data that it needs to self learn . The answer is big data and iot sensor data which different companies have collected over years for various analytics. This saves a lot of time in prepping up any AI system to start thinking on it’s own , not exactly like the infinitely complex human brain , but at least towards solutions it’s designed for.

Let’s be optimistic and watch how these emerging technologies would help us to advance our technology and solve mysteries like “are there aliens out there” 🙂

-Alex Jose