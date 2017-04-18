Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications?

eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, and infrastructure performance from a single pane of glass. With correlated visibility across the application framework and underlying infrastructure tiers (server, database, virtualization, storage, network etc.), eG Enterprise automatically discovers the root cause of the application problem for faster troubleshooting and performance optimization.

Proactively detect user experience issues before your customers are impacted

Trace business transactions and isolate the cause of application slowness

Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries

Automatically map application dependencies with the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem

Watch this demo and learn how eG Enterprise can help you monitor your business-critical applications, and achieve high performance and end-user experience.

