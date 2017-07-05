‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper
As detecting and troubleshooting application performance issues increases in complexity in today’s distributed, heterogeneous environments, the siloed monitoring of applications and infrastructure tiers (network, storage, virtualization, database, etc.) is no longer sufficient. eG Enterprise delivers the first converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, providing unified visibility of application performance, end-user experience, and infrastructure health—all from a single pane of glass.
Read this white paper to find out how eG Enterprise’s converged application and infrastructure monitoring capabilities help you:
- Proactively detect user experience issues before your customers are impacted
- Trace business transactions and isolate the cause of application slowness
- Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries
- Automatically map application dependencies within the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem
Download and read the 'Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring' White Paper
White Papers
