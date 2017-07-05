White Papers
Home ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

0
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
0

IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper

As detecting and troubleshooting application performance issues increases in complexity in today’s distributed, heterogeneous environments, the siloed monitoring of applications and infrastructure tiers (network, storage, virtualization, database, etc.) is no longer sufficient. eG Enterprise delivers the first converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, providing unified visibility of application performance, end-user experience, and infrastructure health—all from a single pane of glass.

Read this white paper to find out how eG Enterprise’s converged application and infrastructure monitoring capabilities help you:

  • Proactively detect user experience issues before your customers are impacted
  • Trace business transactions and isolate the cause of application slowness
  • Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries
  • Automatically map application dependencies within the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem

Download and read the ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

 

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper As detecting and troubleshooting application performance issues increases in complexity in today’s distributed, heterogeneous environments, the siloed monitoring of applications and infrastructure tiers (network, storage, virtualization, database, etc.) is no longer sufficient. eG Enterprise delivers the first converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, providing unified visibility of application […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499247472_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA’s Cool Fireworks for the 4th of July Video

          Have a blast this Independence Day! This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix and NVIDIA Accelerate the Enterprise

          1499176128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation

          maxresdefault.jpg

          A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video