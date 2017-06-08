ControlUp! The Best Of Citrix Synergy 2017

What an event! ControlUp is no rookie at conferences, and attended Citrix Synergy many years consecutively.

But boy, we’ve never had a Synergy like this!

We started out strong and kept rising – as a first time gold sponsor we had the largest booth in our history of shows, and our teams put in a lot of effort to make it visually amazing – and it certainly was.

See a quick 30 second recap of Synergy 2017





Unveiling ControlUp V7

Our teams demonstrated our brand new version, ControlUp V7, to hundreds of people at Synergy. Featuring great new functionalities such as a detailed storage view, showing all the real time metrics for the datastores, Vdisks and logical disks, and allowing for quick and effective troubleshooting of any storage related issues, our new cloud management capability which delivers AWS EC2 real time performance and cost metrics as never seen before, our new IT Dashboard with BI findings and many other great capabilities. We also unveiled our new NetScaler monitoring utility – new blog post about it coming soon.

Read the entire article here, The Best Of Citrix Synergy 2017

via the fine folks at ControlUp