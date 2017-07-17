ControlUp: See All The Golden Nuggets – Top Insights Dashboard

ControlUp Insights, our historical reporting and analytics portal, offers a vast array of interactive historical reports with powerful drill down capabilities to deliver analytic insights regarding your virtual infrastructure and environment. Since ControlUp Insights collects a wide variety of performance data, it actually has a lot of hidden treasures that can be discovered. But now we are unearthing those treasures for you ,making them accessible and easy to reach – with our brand new Top Insights dashboard.

The Top Insights dashboard is a unique interactive dashboard showing you KPIs regarding user activity, system health and application usage. For example, you can see the slowest logons or top CPU consumers, longest CPU or I/O peaks, and which are your most popular applications. You can rearrange the widgets in the dashboard, minimizing those which do not seem valuable and placing the important ones in the center of your attention.

There’s more – all of the widgets are clickable, leading you to the pre-customized relevant report showing you the data relevant to the displayed KPI. This makes for an easy overview of your environment and control of any issues that appear – spot an issue and click to drill down.

What does it look like? See this short video of the Top Insights dashboard.

