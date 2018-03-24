ControlUp Research – What we learned from studying 238 million logons

Posted By Eugene Kalayev |

March 12, 2018

We recently concluded a big data research, studying individual application and VDI logons over a period of just under 2 years. Our findings led to the first-ever benchmark driven by global community data, which suggests a definitive guideline as to how long a healthcare organization’s logon process should take, and what are realistic goals for performance improvement. Below is a description of what you’ll read about in the paper, or you can just download it here.

The intent with our research is to establish a definitive healthcare organization benchmark as to what is a good, an average and a poor logon speed. If you’re in healthcare IT, we recommend you read this research not only to see where you rank, but also to learn what you can do about poor logon performance.

As mentioned, this was an extensive research on a very large dataset. We looked at 238 million logons over a 22 month period in real-world, production environments. This paper focuses on healthcare organizations because we believe logon performance has a particularly significant impact on productivity given some work patterns which are common in this industry. Healthcare professionals tend to log in/out more often per day, and long (or unpredictable) logons can directly impact a provider’s productivity, job satisfaction, and even patient care. A delay of 40 seconds to logon means the healthcare provider might switch task and come back to their desktop.

