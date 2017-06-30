Controlup Logon Simulator Review

One the companies that really get the strength of the community are the guys of Controlup. Beside they sponsor lots of community event, shares data gathered with the community they also have several free tools in their portfolio. In this Glance at Free I’m going to take a look at the free Controlup Logon Simulator.

Installation

The Controlup Logon Simulator is at the moment only available for simulating logons to a Citrix infrastructure. The software supports both StoreFront as a NetScaler logon (no 2Factor authentication at this moment) as the entrance point for the XenApp 6.5 or XenDesktop 7.x infrastructure. The software can be installed on any machine running Windows 7 or higher. For the installation administrator access are required, software prerequisites are .Net Framework 4.6.1 and Citrix Receiver 4.x. The user running the software should be a non-local administrator on the machine.

The installation itself is really easy, just choosing the installation location and that’s it.

After the installation, a shortcut in the start menu is available and after accepting the EULA you are ready to configure the logon simulator.

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.