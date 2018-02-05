Home Desktop ControlUp 7.1 – A minor version number increase, a giant leap for sysadmins

ControlUp 7.1 – A minor version number increase, a giant leap for sysadmins

ControlUp 7.1 – A minor version number increase, a giant leap for sysadmins
ControlUp provides a unique platform that lets you monitor, troubleshoot and optimize your IT infrastructure. We are continually improving our product to help our community run a reliable and optimized IT operation.

ControlUp 7.1 brings a ton of new capabilities to systems administrators. Along with enhanced host and VM visibility, this release adds NetScaler monitoring and troubleshooting to ensure fast and secure delivery of desktops and apps, and published application support for deep visibility and troubleshooting on published applications’ usage, resource consumption and performance. Version 7.1 also addresses the industry’s rapid adoption of virtual GPUs by providing real-time metrics on GPU usage and end-user experiences. Lastly, the ability to find root cause of issues is what sets ControlUp apart, and we have made the task even more streamlined by providing a contextual, pre-configured route for drill-down, up and sideways from our monitoring tool.

We will publish deep dives into each feature in future blogs, but for now let’s take a high-level look at some of the new 7.1 capabilities.

Netscaler Monitoring

Add your NetScaler appliances to ControlUp to see all their respective resource usage: load balancers, gateways and HDX sessions running through any NetScaler appliance in real time. A variety of performance metrics is available to monitor and manage your NetScaler deployment within ControlUp as well as being able to kill an HDX session, enable or disable any component, get specific alerts and set scripts to run on the various components. All your NetScaler monitoring needs are now achievable within the familiar and intuitive ControlUp console.

Read the entire article here, ControlUp 7.1 – A minor version number increase, a giant leap for sysadmins

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.

ControlUp Smart-X Software Solutions Ltd. The designer and developer of ControlUp – A Super Console for TS and VDI providing a powerful real time performance grid with extensive management capabilities. Established in 2009, by a team of IT experts who have been active in the field of Server Based Computing and System Administration for more than a decade, Smart-X innovative software solutions solve some of the most complex and common problems faced by System Administrators in every industry.

