The single best strategy for maintaining continuous uptime starts with mirroring identical copies of data between two places, ideally some distance from each other. How far to stretch it? Well, there are some practical limits governed by the speed of light, but I’ll touch on that shortly.

One of our healthcare customers operates active-active clusters between midtown Manhattan and Secaucus, New Jersey across the Hudson River. Not very far as the crow flies, but far enough that Superstorm Sandy only affected one of the locations while the western data center took over through it all.

As this example illustrates, simply clustering servers and splitting them apart doesn’t do it, especially if the shared storage array on which they rely is susceptible to a site failure. Lose access to the data and everything goes down – that’s true no matter how bullet proof you trust that storage system to be. Little things like water, fire, construction crews and technician errors prove that over and over again.

Read the entire article here, Continuous uptime by combining VMware HA Clusters with DataCore™ Metro Storage Solutions

via the fine folks at DataCore Software