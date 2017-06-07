Content Pack for Veeam Backup & Replication

If you use VMware vRealize Log Insight in your environment for log consolidation and analysis, you will be pleased to know that you can now obtain a Content Pack from Veeam to empower your backup admins. This means your admins can stay in the Log Insight and see even more useful information. This will also help your backup admins more easily confirm if a backup issue is in fact a network issue or a storage issue. It is nice to note that I believe we are the first data protection company with a Content Pack in the Log Insight Marketplace.

I think it might be worth understanding a little more about Log Insight. It is a log consolidation tool — meaning it can configure vCenter Events and all your ESXi hosts to forward their logs to it. Plus, you can configure your storage and network to forward to it their logs so everything is in one place. That is all done via syslog. You can also use agents to forward Windows event logs to Log Insight. This means you are looking at all the logs on the same time scale. So, you can type the word timeout and potentially see an SCSI timeout error and not just see when/where it occurred but also what it may have impacted. Content Packs are what vendors can create to help you look at all that information and see value in it like backup job failures. Once you know that you can search and see what else occurred at that same time, that might help you solve the issue much faster.

via the fine folks at Veeam Software