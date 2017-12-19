Containers on AWS: What You Missed at re:Invent 2017 – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

In case you missed it – re:Invent 2017 was jam-packed with new product and feature launches for developers that are running containers on AWS. The launch of AWS Fargate and the announcement of Amazon EKS gives new options and capabilities for developers that are building containerized applications and services in the cloud. Join Anthony Suarez, Sr. Manager of Container Services to learn about what was launched, why we built it, and how you can use these new services to build modern applications on AWS.

Learning Objectives:

– State of containerized application development and industry development trends

– Overview of new containers services and features announced at AWS re:Invent 2017

– Options for running containerized applications on AWS

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).