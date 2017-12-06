Containers and a More Agile DevOps Approach

Let’s talk about containers and data centers for a moment. If you need a more agile DevOps team, it’s time to take a closer look at them. Containers provide virtualization at the operating system level. They are a lightweight approach to virtualization that provides the bare minimum for an application to run and function as intended. You can think of containers as similar to a virtual machine, one not running on a hypervisor, which typically includes applications and libraries.

Containers are large and usually measured in tens of megabytes, and it only takes 1 to 2 seconds to provision one. As the load increases, new containers can easily be created. When the load declines, containers can easily be deleted. If you need to update a container, all you have to do is modify the configuration file and then create a new container.

Even though virtual machines and containers share some characteristics, containers are not virtual machines. Here are some significant differences setting them apart.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.