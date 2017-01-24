Container storage just got a whole lot easier!

The new Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform offers a rich user experience with dynamic provisioning of storage volumes, automation, and much more

By Michael Adam, Engineering Lead, Container Native Storage, and Sayan Saha, Head of Product, Red Hat Gluster Storage

Today, Red Hat announced general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4, which includes key features such as enhanced multi-tenancy and streamlined deployment for hybrid clouds. In addition, a number of open source storage innovations have been included in this release, which enable easier storage management and provisioning across the lifecycle of containers.

The story so far

Containers were built to be ephemeral and stateless. However, stateful applications running in containers need enterprise-grade persistent storage. Over the past 18 months, Red Hat has delivered a continuum of innovation around persistent storage for containers, leading the charge on both fronts – the open source communities and enterprise products. Red Hat offers container-native storage – durable, distributed, software-defined storage integrated deeply into the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, managed by Kubernetes.

via the fine folks at Red Hat.