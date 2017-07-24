Container Management in VMware vRealize Automation

vRealize Automation (vRA) is VMware’s industry-leading hybrid cloud management platform. vRA automates the delivery of applications across multiple clouds. Application architects can describe their deployment topology with the converged blueprint designer. vRA blueprints automate the app deployments and make this a repeatable process for the IT organizations as well as the development teams.Container management in vRA

vRA offers built-in container management capabilities. You can easily deploy and manage your container hosts and clusters with vRA.

Containers tab in vRA includes an application template designer for visual composition of complex apps. vRA can deploy these multi-image app topologies across the hosts based on the policies.

You can also include containers in the machine blueprints, and publish them into the catalog. This enables self service consumption and policy based governance for containerized applications.

The following picture gives an overview of various container management use cases supported in vRA.

Read the entire article here, Container Management in vRealize Automation

via the fine folks at VMware!