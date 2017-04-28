Consumer-Driven Innovation for Healthcare

Healthcare is transitioning into a more consumer-focused industry. Patients are increasingly more active in managing their own healthcare. They are able to gather more information about medical conditions, illnesses and treatment options. Overall, patients are able to have more of an informed opinion and say in their care than in the past.

This is an age of value and convenience in healthcare, and providers need to capitalize on opportunities to deliver patients better care solutions. Technology specifically has opened many doors for patients and providers. Just as consumers in any other industry, patients are able to research medical providers and gain supplementary information through access to more online resources. More recently, patients are also able to use technology such as online programs, mobile apps, and wearable devices to monitor their conditions more accurately.

Depending on the case, patients oftentimes benefit from a physician’s willingness to utilize technology such as mobile apps or devices to gather more patient data and provide better experiences. Along with traditional medical care, integrating data collected by mobile monitoring devices aids in developing treatment plans for patients.

