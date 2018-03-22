Considering a Cloud Gateway? Mobilize your Data Infrastructure First

Contributed by Ben Treiber, Senior Director of Engineering

Cloud gateways are increasing in popularity because they make it more possible and practical to quickly implement a strategy to protect your data from a total site disaster and loss. They also provide for an encrypted link to your provider that relieves you of the burden to establish a VPN tunnel to protect your data in transit.

In the event of disaster, having access to data in the cloud increases your flexibility and agility in recovery by providing more options for disaster operations than you would otherwise have with a conventional traditional brick-and-mortar style site and infrastructure.

Take the virtual path to the cloud

Cloud providers increasingly offer virtual appliances as cloud storage gateways. These gateways are typically easy to deploy and manage, and they are also compatible and complementary with software defined storage (SDS) solutions. And since they are virtual appliances, they can often be deployed to run alongside SDS whether they are in pure hyperconverged environments or not.

The SDS advantage for a cloud storage gateway

SDS abstraction enables you to simplify getting these gateways into the data path without disrupting or degrading operations capabilities. Undertaking the process, or having already virtualized your stored data puts you in better position to evaluate and take advantage of these capabilities to explore the possibility and develop a strategy that is right for your organization.

