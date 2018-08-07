Configuring Devolutions Web Login with Devolutions Password Server

Devolutions Web Login (DWL) helps you easily create, securely store and auto-fill your login credentials and passwords to any website directly from your web browser. This video will show you how to set up DWL with Devolutions Password Server in just a few steps.

Devolutions Web Login is free to use but does require either Devolutions Password Server (DPS) or Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) databases to save/access your stored credentials.

Download the browser extension(s) here: https://devolutions.net/home/browserextensions

This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.