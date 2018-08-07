Home Data Center Configuring Devolutions Web Login with Devolutions Password Server

Configuring Devolutions Web Login with Devolutions Password Server

Devolutions Web Login (DWL) helps you easily create, securely store and auto-fill your login credentials and passwords to any website directly from your web browser. This video will show you how to set up DWL with Devolutions Password Server in just a few steps.

Devolutions Web Login is free to use but does require either Devolutions Password Server (DPS) or Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) databases to save/access your stored credentials.

Download the browser extension(s) here: https://devolutions.net/home/browserextensions

This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

