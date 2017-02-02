Configuring a Master Access Point for Ruckus Unleashed – Define Tomorrow

Ruckus Unleashed is one of the wireless industry’s leading controller-less solutions from Ruckus Wireless. Unleashed enables small to medium business in multiple business sectors to be able to give enterprise level wireless access without the need for purchasing an expensive controller.

One of the major areas that was invested into heavily by the Ruckus Developers was how can they make configuring and setting up the Unleashed platform as easy as possible. So you can take the access point out of the box and have your new wireless network up and running in a matter of minutes. The platform works by having a master access point and then member access points. The master AP hosts the controller and saves customers a lot of valuable IT budget by not having to buy an expensive

The aim of this blog is to show users how to go through the setup process of configuring the master access point unleashed platform.

