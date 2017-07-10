Configuration Management in the Cloud – #AWS Session Video

In order for your application to operate in a predictable manner in both your test and production environments, you must vigilantly maintain the configuration of your resources. By leveraging configuration management solutions, Dev and Ops engineers can define the state of their resources across their entire lifecycle. In this session, you will learn how to use AWS OpsWorks, AWS CodeDeploy, and AWS CodePipeline to build a reliable and consistent development pipeline that assures your production workloads behave in a predictable manner.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).