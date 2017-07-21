Concurrent access to Office 365 Containers, VHDAccessMode Explained!
WilkyIT goes into detail on the topic of allowing concurrent access to the Office365 Container using VHD Difference disks to achieve this frequent requirement, especially in Citrix environments.
Below is an excerpt:
What is a difference disk?
A differencing disk is a virtual hard disk (VHD) that stores changes made to another VHD. The purpose of differencing disks is to make it possible to maintain information about changes made so that they can be reversed or merged into parent VHD if necessary.
What is the Default Access mode?
The default configuration out of the box for FSLogix is normal direct access where is the a one to one relationship with User & VHD. Only one connection can be made to the VHD at any one time therefore it would be unsuitable for circumstances where multiple session could be established by one User. No difference disk is used in this method.
Read the entire article here, Concurrent access to Office 365 Containers, VHDAccessMode Explained!
via the fine folks at FSLogix
White Papers
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Red Hat Ceph Storage is a proven, petabyte-scale, object storage solution designed to meet the scalability, cost, performance, and reliability challenges of large-scale, media-serving, savvy organizations. Designed for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers the scalable performance necessary for rich media and content-distribution workloads. While most of us are familiar […]
