ComputerWorld vRetreat Silverstone 2016 Video
The first vRetreat event was held on 27th January 2017 at the Porsche experience centre, Silverstone UK. Presentations were made by Zerto, Veeam and Cohesity to an audience of virtualisation bloggers.
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.
