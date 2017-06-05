ComputerWorld Owner launches new website in memory of late husband

The Transplant Association has launched a brand new website. The charity, that among other activities provides counselling courses for nursing staff working within transplant departments, has created the website to offer an informative online destination for transplant patients, and their friends and family. Filled with helpful information relating to all matters of the transplant process and also serves to raise awareness of the importance of donor register, and why people should sign up for it.

Emma Osborne, co-founder of The Transplant Association, has said “The charity has only existed for a couple of years now, and getting this website up has been a long process. But, I am confident it will provide an informative resource for everyone who has been affected, in some way, by the transplant process.” She also added “Speaking from personal experience, I know just how tumultuous the transplantation process can be to the lives of all those affected. I hope this website can in someway help”

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group