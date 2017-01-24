ComputerWorld Group BizTech Brief #21

This weeks BizTech Brief article summarises and highlights some of the biggest news stories from the past week within the tech industry. This week focuses highly on Ransomware and cyber security (unsurprisingly), IT spend and a success story.

Ransomware targets UK SchoolsCybercrooks are targeting UK schools, demanding payments of up to £8,000 to unlock data they have encrypted with malware.

Action Fraud warns that fraudsters are cold-calling schools claiming to be from the Department of Education and asking for the head teachers’ email addresses. Crooks then send booby-trapped emails with infectious zip attachments supposedly containing sensitive information. In reality, these files carry file-encrypting ransomware.

VMware Releases 2016 State of the Digital Workspace ReportVMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today introduced the 2016 State of the Digital Workspace Report, a global survey of business and IT decision makers, practitioners and influencers.

The report unveiled that organizations taking a digital workspace first approach that aggregates devices, applications and services while securely managing them through unified common access and identity — experience business, operational, and financial benefits while those that wait are falling behind.

