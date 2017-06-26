Composable Infrastructure: Today and Tomorrow

For over a year, I’ve been writing blogs about composable infrastructure, which is the idea that data centers ought to be defined by the needs of applications – not by the ideas of a data center admin or an IT executive. And, why is this important? As workloads become more dynamic, infrastructures have had to become more dynamic as well. Composable infrastructure turns physical infrastructure into pools of modular building blocks that workloads can use, as needed, to provide a service.

However, I keep encountering confusion and myths about composable that need to be addressed. For example, the other day I had a customer ask about a rack scale solution that allowed 32 standard two-socket servers to turn into a true 64-socket SMP (symmetric multiprocessing) machine magically through this thing called composable or rack scale systems – this is a myth BTW.

It’s becoming more and more evident that we have a composable hype problem. While the OEM architecture community (Dell EMC, HPE, Lenovo, Huawei, Cray, IBM…) is working to address the architectural needs via collaboration in the Gen-Z consortium it appears to me some in the industry are confused as to what is possible and what is hype.

via the fine folks at Dell