Composability in Action: New HPE Synergy Reference Configuration for GPU-enabled VDI deployments

Graphics accelerators, such as NVIDIA® GRID 2.0, have become an essential component to address high-end workloads such as 3D modeling, animation and CAD engineering design. The hardware that provides this functionality comes with a premium cost, yet it sits idle during off hours, resulting in a loss of efficiency. For example, once a CAD engineering team completes a typical workday, the equipment sits unused overnight. As addressing this class of end-user can represent a significant investment, many organizations inquire how best to maximize their infrastructure utilization to obtain the full value of their hardware. Is it possible to leverage the infrastructure during these off hours to address another workload that generally requires separate and dedicated hardware resources? Perhaps an automated workload such as airflow simulation or analytics can run overnight on the same hardware? With HPE Synergy the answer is yes!

One of the key capabilities of HPE Synergy is to provide a fast and easy means to repurpose hardware as needed and on-demand to address multiple workloads. By utilizing HPE Synergy Composer and HPE Synergy Image Streamer technologies, it is possible to quickly recompose the HPE Synergy Compute Modules powered by Intel® from design, to simulation or analytics, and back again. The dual-mode capability of NVIDIA GPUs (graphics processing units) to function as a graphics accelerator as well as a GPGPU (general-purpose computing on graphics processing unit) provides a unique opportunity to run application workloads that require, or can take advantage of the two GPU modes and to run them on the same hardware. These unique capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs and HPE Synergy are central to the composability scenario discussed in a recently published HPE Synergy Reference Configuration.

