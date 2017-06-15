Home Composability in Action: New HPE Synergy Reference Configuration for GPU-enabled VDI deployments

Composability in Action: New HPE Synergy Reference Configuration for GPU-enabled VDI deployments

0
Composability in Action: New HPE Synergy Reference Configuration for GPU-enabled VDI deployments
0

Graphics accelerators, such as NVIDIA® GRID 2.0, have become an essential component to address high-end workloads such as 3D modeling, animation and CAD engineering design. The hardware that provides this functionality comes with a premium cost, yet it sits idle during off hours, resulting in a loss of efficiency. For example, once a CAD engineering team completes a typical workday, the equipment sits unused overnight. As addressing this class of end-user can represent a significant investment, many organizations inquire how best to maximize their infrastructure utilization to obtain the full value of their hardware. Is it possible to leverage the infrastructure during these off hours to address another workload that generally requires separate and dedicated hardware resources? Perhaps an automated workload such as airflow simulation or analytics can run overnight on the same hardware? With HPE Synergy the answer is yes!

One of the key capabilities of HPE Synergy is to provide a fast and easy means to repurpose hardware as needed and on-demand to address multiple workloads. By utilizing HPE Synergy Composer and HPE Synergy Image Streamer technologies, it is possible to quickly recompose the HPE Synergy Compute Modules powered by Intel® from design, to simulation or analytics, and back again. The dual-mode capability of NVIDIA GPUs (graphics processing units) to function as a graphics accelerator as well as a GPGPU (general-purpose computing on graphics processing unit) provides a unique opportunity to run application workloads that require, or can take advantage of the two GPU modes and to run them on the same hardware. These unique capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs and HPE Synergy are central to the composability scenario discussed in a recently published HPE Synergy Reference Configuration.

Read the entire article here, Composability in Action: New HPE Synergy Reference…

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        Introduction for our Windows 10 IOT Devices Get more Informations at: http://edocs.igel.com/index.htm#13752.htm This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers

        read more
        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497479834_maxresdefault.jpg

          IBM Bluemix Veeam Quick Start Video

          Learn how to configure and provision Veeam to backup virtual workloads in the IBM SoftLayer infrastructure. Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-configuration-guide.html This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1497460393_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e5 / Don Jones, Pluralsight

          1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

          1496912225_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS KC Videos: How do I host multiple websites on an EC2 Windows instance?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video