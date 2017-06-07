Components and Services for IoT Platforms: Paving the Way for IoT Standards
This book serves as a single-source reference to the state-of-the-art in Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, services, tools, programming languages, and applications. In particular, the authors focus on IoT-related requirements such as low-power, time-to-market, connectivity, reliability, interoperability, security, and privacy. Authors discuss the question of whether we need new IoT standardization bodies or initiatives, toward a fully connected, cyber-physical world. Coverage includes the research outcomes of several, current European projects related to IoT platforms, services, APIs, tools, and applications.
