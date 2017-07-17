DataCore recently announced that it received the highest rating for a software-defined storage offering in a new in-depth, independent evaluation by WhatMatrix. This rigorous technical assessment evaluated DataCore with more than 20 offerings in the SDS/HCI market from leading vendors such as Cisco, Dell/EMC, HP Enterprise, Microsoft, Nutanix, Simplivity, and VMware. DataCore also achieved second place in the overall software-defined storage (SDS)/hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) combined category, coming just behind Nutanix.

As the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community, WhatMatrix’s mission is to provide a platform driven by visitor demand and IT community collaboration. By providing curated, free and “always-online” technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching the technologies needed to solve today’s business challenges.

The evaluation process, covering 108 areas, has taken more than 3 months. Throughout the process, WhatMatrix has asked detailed information and proof of any claims made. Several DataCore technical experts participated in the process to resolve the questions of the WhatMatrix team.

Read the entire article here, Comparing the Leading Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Products

via the fine folks at DataCore Software