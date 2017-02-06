Compare Workspot VDI 2.0 & DaaS 2.0 to Other Solutions

Workspot delivers on the promise of VDI

For years organizations have struggled to realize the promised benefits of VDI. Unbearably high CapEx and OpEx plus mind-boggling complexity has seriously limited the value of first generation solutions. Workspot has a completely different approach. A single, unified solution enables IT to deliver apps and desktops that run on either Microsoft Azure or on-premises infrastructure (or both). End users get a single workspace client to securely access any app or desktop from any device. The business gets a scalable, simplified, future-proof solution that reduces IT cost and complexity. It may feel like you’ve heard this story before, but there are huge differences between the old way and the modern architecture that allows Workspot to deliver on the promise of VDI.

VDI 2.0 is the next generation VDI architecture, where the control/management plane runs in the cloud and the desktops/apps run on-premises. DaaS 2.0 is an all-cloud solution where in addition to the control plane, the apps & desktops also run in the cloud.

