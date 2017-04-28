Compare EUC Solutions. Who Has the Simplest VDI in the Cloud Era?

In the first blog in this mini-series I presented a matrix that illustrates how fragmented EUC solutions are today. It’s a mess! The various legacy offerings have become so complex and disjointed that it’s difficult for IT teams to know where to start crafting a solution for the unique needs of users. If you’re responsible for EUC in your organization, you probably understand that virtualizing desktops and publishing apps from the datacenter can have amazing security, productivity and cost reduction benefits – at least theoretically. Whereas legacy vendors have failed to deliver these benefits in a cost-effective way, Workspot has turned theory into reality. This week I want to dive more deeply into how we accomplish that.

We solved complexity with one unified platform

At Workspot we have spent the last several years building a new platform for end user computing from scratch. It was built for the cloud, and it lives in the cloud.

