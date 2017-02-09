Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar

In this video you can learn how to compare different SQL Servers, track the configuration changes made during a certain time frame, find indicators of potential problems, and align your TEST, DEV, UAT, and Production environments.

Table of contents

04:40 Agenda

05:45 SQLDocKit Overview

17:15 Demo

30:50 Q&A

SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL server environment – making SQL server management easier. The tool creates a comprehensive SQL inventory with valuable information about SQL Servers, SQL Server BI Services, and databases. All reports and documentation can be exported. It also offers SQL best practices to help DBAs maintain system reliability.

Learn more at www.sqldockit.com