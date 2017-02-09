Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar
In this video you can learn how to compare different SQL Servers, track the configuration changes made during a certain time frame, find indicators of potential problems, and align your TEST, DEV, UAT, and Production environments.
Table of contents
04:40 Agenda
05:45 SQLDocKit Overview
17:15 Demo
30:50 Q&A
SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL server environment – making SQL server management easier. The tool creates a comprehensive SQL inventory with valuable information about SQL Servers, SQL Server BI Services, and databases. All reports and documentation can be exported. It also offers SQL best practices to help DBAs maintain system reliability.
Learn more at www.sqldockit.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper