Company sponsored shadow IT – “(BYO) USB stick to share company data”

For years we are discussing shadow IT as something we need to fight against, find solutions to prevent it. Shadow IT is what happens when IT is not able to offer a solution. Users will find ways to do things like water will find its way in the ground. The risk with shadow IT is that it doesn’t honour the security rules. We educate our customers that they need to have Enterprise solutions in place for the use cases that are subject to Shadow IT. If we look at Enterprise File Sharing solutions I notice that the USB data stick is on the rise again. Its a statement I know but I’m gonna say it anyway – “Companies sponsor shadow IT if they decide to allow USB stick instead of a Enterprise File Sharing Solution (EFSS)”. The end user is not to blame here, they need a solution to share data. They turn to IT for this and expect a easy to use solution. IT should provide the easy to use solution and make sure it is safe to use. It is concerning to see that I see a different movement in the market, the easy way out.

Penny wise pound foolish

There is a saying in English “Penny wise, pound foolish” and I think that in this scenario it is more true than ever. It might look like a valid solution to offer the use of USB stick, secured or not for data transfer. That would be a valid reason when the data is personal data but one could debate if personal data should be made available on a company network, I would vote against that. So if we rule out personal data usage there is only one other kind, company data. Company data has different classifications (e.g. what is shareable and what surely is not) and you do not want your data in the hands of people who shouldn’t have access to it.

Consumerization of IT
Security
