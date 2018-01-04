Commvault / Microsoft Partnership Overview Video with Microsoft CVP, Gavriella Schuster Video

Microsoft speaker: Corporate Vice President of One Commercial Partner (OCP) and 22 year Microsoft veteran, Gavriella Schuster Commvault speaker: Chief Technologist for Windows Products and 23 year Commvault veteran, Randy De Meno Specifics in this video: Digital Transformation The ISV Co-Sell program (Partner Sales Connect) touting the Commvault field 3 focus areas: Business/Engineering/Philanthropy How Commvault enhances the Microsoft platform, including “on-premise”, Public Azure or Azure Stack (private Azure cloud)

This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.