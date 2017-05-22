Community and the Turbonomic Vision

There are few opportunities like that which we shared with our Tech Field Day delegates at the #TFD14 event on May 11th. This was not just another presentation, but a true exploration of the journey that Turbonomic is on along with our growing technology and customer community. Tech Field Day 14 featured another all-star cast of independent technical delegates who bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. Presenting to the TFD14 crew means that our technical chops are tested, and the no holds barred approach to the questions and demos means that we have a great opportunity to learn from this experience. All the while, sharing our vision with the both the live audience and with those who will watch the recorded event.

Turbonomic Guide to the Galaxy: A Tech Field Day Summary

Our event began with a brief re-introduction for those who already know Turbonomic, and a first look for a few of the folks in the room. Being able to understand how the Turbonomic Autonomic Platform gives the foundations on which we show how the engine that has driven application performance in 1700+ environments with more growing every day.

Foundations count in IT. Both the ones you’ve built your business on, and the ones that mapped out your IT infrastructure to meet those needs. As we all go through stages of adoption which brought virtualization to the fore, we see that cloud, containers, SDN, HCI, and more emerging technologies are becoming the next standard. At Turbonomic we chose to build on our foundation to solve the challenge of assuring workload performance, while both delivering greater efficiency and ensuring compliance, for any workloads running on any data center or cloud infrastructure.

