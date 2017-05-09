Communication gaps in healthcare can be detrimental to patient care and organizational efficiency. Effective communication is especially necessary within home healthcare organizations. Disconnect between providers can lead to ineffective care, malpractice and dissatisfaction for both patients and employees, which may all lead to a decrease in profitability.

Patients receiving care in their homes have high expectations of their caregivers. Patient and their families are more mindful of the quality of care they receive and the options available when selecting post-acute care and long-term homecare providers. When facing unsatisfactory care services, caused by a lack of organization, patients are able to find alternative care providers with more ease than before.

Specific examples of experiences that lead to a decrease in satisfaction are scheduling inconsistencies and when a patient is handed off to new caregivers multiple times. These issues, as well as high staff turnover rates, are often due to poor communication. Staff members are then left stressed and overworked, serving more patients, limiting the amount of time dedicated to each patient. Lack of internal communication can also lead to caregivers being unprepared or providing incorrect care to patients among many other negative outcomes.

Read the entire article here, Communication Improving Caregiver Retention and Patient Care — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging