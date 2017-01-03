Common VMware vSAN Troubleshooting Questions Answered
Our monthly webcasts always generate excellent questions from the audience. And when Francis Daly (one of our Staff Technical Training Specialists who trains VMware’s technical staff on all things storage) delivered Virtual SAN Troubleshooting a few weeks ago the questions were outstanding.
We pulled a few of the questions below, and you can read the entire list and listen to the recording on your schedule.Q: I have a test vSAN environment with 3 ESXi hosts. I set a policy to tolerate 1 failure. I pulled the network cables on one of the ESXi hosts. My VM was still not available after 30 minutes. Shouldn’t it still be available?
A: Yes, If HA is enabled. Please ensure HA is enabled so the VM can start elsewhere in the cluster.
