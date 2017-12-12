Home healthcare and homecare are very complex areas of the healthcare industry. Mobile caregivers and nurses are working remotely, providing patients with medical care, companionship, and assistance in their homes. Providers need to be well informed on the daily changes of their patient’s health status and must exchange PHI with other members of the patient care team to ensure proper care.

HIPAA compliance is especially important in home care and home health. Because there are so many moving parts and a large number of employees, it may at times be more difficult to properly train and enforce adherence to HIPAA compliance rules and laws. Here are some common mobile caregiver and health provider HIPAA violations and how to help your agency and its providers avoid breaches.

Wrongfully Disclosing Patient InformationSometimes accidental disclosure of patient protected health information may occur in casual conversations between colleagues, a provider and a friend or family member. Although this may seem like a common and minor offense, it is against HIPAA compliance rules to disclose patient data with unauthorized individuals as it is a violation of a patient’s privacy rights. It is important to note that the only individuals PHI can be discussed with are the patient and direct caregivers, unless a release is signed by the patient.

Read the entire article here, Common Home Health Caregiver HIPAA Violations & Risks — Communication Matters

Via the fine folks at Lua Messaging