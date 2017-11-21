Cohesity’s Space Efficient Target and Source-Side Dedupe Integration for Oracle RMAN

As of lately, I’ve been interfacing with a lot of enterprise customers who are looking for practical ways to overcome the challenges they are currently facing with data protection and recovery strategies of their large and growing Oracle database infrastructures.Oracle application owners and database admins face tough challenges when it comes to protecting a large number of databases with data volumes continuously expanding due to the growth in database sizes as well as regulatory compliance policies requiring more extended data retention periods. For the most part, some can’t even run protection jobs for specific Oracle databases because of their size and the time that it takes for a protection jobs to complete.

As a result, organizations are forced to look into expensive, complicated and adventurous risky availability solutions to provide some form of data recoverability in the event of failure or corruption. This is a recognized challenge in the data center and one that enterprise organizations are in desperate need to overcome. When it comes to relational database management system, I have said it before, Oracle is by far one of the undeniable leaders in the business, and it’s also one of the most relied upon systems in the enterprise. The challenges organizations face along with their application owners, and database admins are amplified by the exponential data growth and the regulatory compliance demands of our current times requiring more extended data retention periods.

Some technologies can efficiently assist enterprise organizations overcoming the challenges with their expanding Oracle database environments, but it’s the implementation details and capabilities that can determine whether a suitable solution can be achieved. For the most part, the implementation and support of space efficiency features such as compression, deduplication are the main options to tackle these challenges. To set the context for what I want to discuss, let me provide an abbreviated definition to some of the technologies I’ll be referencing.

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.