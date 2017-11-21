Home Applications Cohesity’s Space Efficient Target and Source-Side Dedupe Integration for Oracle RMAN

Cohesity’s Space Efficient Target and Source-Side Dedupe Integration for Oracle RMAN

0
Cohesity’s Space Efficient Target and Source-Side Dedupe Integration for Oracle RMAN
0

As of lately, I’ve been interfacing with a lot of enterprise customers who are looking for practical ways to overcome the challenges they are currently facing with data protection and recovery strategies of their large and growing Oracle database infrastructures.Oracle application owners and database admins face tough challenges when it comes to protecting a large number of databases with data volumes continuously expanding due to the growth in database sizes as well as regulatory compliance policies requiring more extended data retention periods. For the most part, some can’t even run protection jobs for specific Oracle databases because of their size and the time that it takes for a protection jobs to complete.

As a result, organizations are forced to look into expensive, complicated and adventurous risky availability solutions to provide some form of data recoverability in the event of failure or corruption. This is a recognized challenge in the data center and one that enterprise organizations are in desperate need to overcome. When it comes to relational database management system, I have said it before, Oracle is by far one of the undeniable leaders in the business, and it’s also one of the most relied upon systems in the enterprise. The challenges organizations face along with their application owners, and database admins are amplified by the exponential data growth and the regulatory compliance demands of our current times requiring more extended data retention periods.

Some technologies can efficiently assist enterprise organizations overcoming the challenges with their expanding Oracle database environments, but it’s the implementation details and capabilities that can determine whether a suitable solution can be achieved. For the most part, the implementation and support of space efficiency features such as compression, deduplication are the main options to tackle these challenges. To set the context for what I want to discuss, let me provide an abbreviated definition to some of the technologies I’ll be referencing.

Read the entire article here, Cohesity’s Space Efficient Target and Source-Side Dedupe Integration for Oracle RMAN

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Management
News
Security
Storage
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera

This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video