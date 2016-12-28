Home Applications Cohesity’s DataPlatform File Interface Presentation Services

Cohesity's DataPlatform File Interface Presentation Services

Cohesity’s DataPlatform File Interface Presentation Services
Cohesity’s software-defined storage DataPlatform is designed and specifically engineered as a secondary storage data management platform. Today, Cohesity is primarily identified in the industry for its hyperconverged data protection (backup) solution. Additionally, Cohesity provides many other capabilities that are complementary to the data protection features. The additional capabilities focus on other properties of the data management domain such as security, data integrity, space efficiency, data analytics, interface presentation services, and more.

Cohesity’s DataPlatform is built on the principle values of hyperconvergence – simplicity, scalability, control, and cost-effectiveness. These are same principal benefits introduced by the industry’s leading hyperconverged vendors of primary storage like Nutanix and VMware. Cohesity’s DataPlatform eliminates the silos of secondary storage in the data management domain. Silos that have been imposed in data centers by point solutions that are based on outdated architectures.

There are many relevant real world examples in which the value of Cohesity’s approach for eliminating the silos and fragmentation in data centers can be demonstrated. I want to take this opportunity and highlight one. Consider a scenario where there are requirements to provide file service presentation for several functions of the infrastructure (end users, infrastructure services, applications, etc.). In this scenario, the primary storage solutions that are being used are incapable of providing file interface presentation interfaces (SMB, NFS, S3) to satisfy the file service presentation requirements in the infrastructure. That’s an issue, and a big one I may add.

Read the entire article here, Cohesity’s DataPlatform File Interface Presentation Services

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

 

PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.
