The transformation of the data center in the 21st century aligns with an axiom written by Henry David Thoreau 160 years ago. Thoreau wrote, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb-nail.”

Simplicity in data centers is of the utmost importance in the IT industry today. In our fast-paced digital world, organizations just can’t wait the 30 to 100 days it once took to implement the complex solutions once deployed to meet complex needs. What’s needed are simple data center solutions that still meet those complex needs. “Easier said than done,” you might say.

That’s true. It’s easy for us to hypothesize about infrastructure simplicity; what to do, when to do it, and so on. The reality of simple is harder to achieve. Which is why being able to successfully achieve the simplification of complex and fragmented processes is something that is worth recognizing. After years of experience in IT industry, I’ve witnessed, and dealt with, the different levels of complexity in enterprise data centers.

When it comes to traditional data management solutions irrespective of the vendor, there are numerous independent components, workflows, hardware, etc., that are required to adequately cover this spectrum. When it comes to enterprise data centers and data management, you can take any design or building approach, but no matter how you paint the picture, it looks just like the image below.

Read the entire article here, Cohesity – The Epitome of Simplicity for Data Management in the Data Center

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.