Home Cloud Computing Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware

Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware

0
Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware
0

Hot off the press!!!! New Cohesity solutions guide for VMware. This guide is tailored for virtualization, storage and backup architects and administrators who are responsible for enterprise data protection of their VMware environments. The guide outlines the core architecture of Cohesity’s Data Management platform in VMware environment. You will find details key design recommendations and practices for successful configuration and deployments.

This guide was written with the assumption that the target audience has basic knowledge of VMware’s virtualization stack ranging from vSphere 5.5 and later. Some of the individual technologies cover in the guide includes VMware ESX/ESXi, vSphere, vCenter, vSAN and Storage Policy-Based Management (SPBM).

The guide provides details coverage on the following topics key elements of system design, integration, architecture and recommended practices.

  • Cohesity & VMware Architecture and Concepts
  • VMware and Cohesity Design Considerations
  • Overview and Anatomy of Backups and Restores
  • Cohesity & VMware Recommended Practices

Read the entire article here, Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Security
Storage
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    Downloads

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux. Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone […]

      read more
      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484276837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – 3 Ways you can Make your Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop Deployment more Robust

          Learn how you can make XenApp/XenDesktop better with NetScaler Unified Gateway.

          read more
          1484194631_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Restart Priorities and Orchestrated Restart for vSphere HA Video

          1484091131_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: An overview of Windows as a service

          1484276901_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix and Nutanix Partnership – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video