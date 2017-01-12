Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware
Hot off the press!!!! New Cohesity solutions guide for VMware. This guide is tailored for virtualization, storage and backup architects and administrators who are responsible for enterprise data protection of their VMware environments. The guide outlines the core architecture of Cohesity’s Data Management platform in VMware environment. You will find details key design recommendations and practices for successful configuration and deployments.
This guide was written with the assumption that the target audience has basic knowledge of VMware’s virtualization stack ranging from vSphere 5.5 and later. Some of the individual technologies cover in the guide includes VMware ESX/ESXi, vSphere, vCenter, vSAN and Storage Policy-Based Management (SPBM).
The guide provides details coverage on the following topics key elements of system design, integration, architecture and recommended practices.
- Cohesity & VMware Architecture and Concepts
- VMware and Cohesity Design Considerations
- Overview and Anatomy of Backups and Restores
- Cohesity & VMware Recommended Practices
Read the entire article here, Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware
via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper