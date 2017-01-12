Hot off the press!!!! New Cohesity solutions guide for VMware. This guide is tailored for virtualization, storage and backup architects and administrators who are responsible for enterprise data protection of their VMware environments. The guide outlines the core architecture of Cohesity’s Data Management platform in VMware environment. You will find details key design recommendations and practices for successful configuration and deployments.

This guide was written with the assumption that the target audience has basic knowledge of VMware’s virtualization stack ranging from vSphere 5.5 and later. Some of the individual technologies cover in the guide includes VMware ESX/ESXi, vSphere, vCenter, vSAN and Storage Policy-Based Management (SPBM).

The guide provides details coverage on the following topics key elements of system design, integration, architecture and recommended practices.

Cohesity & VMware Architecture and Concepts

VMware and Cohesity Design Considerations

Overview and Anatomy of Backups and Restores

Cohesity & VMware Recommended Practices

Read the entire article here, Cohesity Solutions Guide for VMware

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.