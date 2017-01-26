Cohesity and Pure Storage have combined forces and together have developed an integrated solution that is designed to provide the best possible data management for the mission-critical applications hosted on Pure Storage arrays. Pure Storage provides the fastest all-flash performance for your mission-critical applications. But beyond speed, your mission-critical applications also need adequate data management and protection.

By using Pure Storage snaps, customers get much faster recovery points than using traditional backups where snaps can be taken every few minutes. And now, these Pure snaps can be directly migrated from Pure arrays to the Cohesity DataPlatform for longer-term data management and retention. Cohesity adds a second layer of protection with a web-scale platform that provides best-in-class data services including global dedupe, public cloud integration, global replication and unlimited clones for test/dev workflows.

The Cohesity and Pure Storage integrated solution provide organizations with a multitude of valuable capabilities on the following four categories:

Read the entire article here, Cohesity & Pure Storage Integration: All-Flash Performance with Web-scale Data Management

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.