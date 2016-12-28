Home Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange

Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange

Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange
Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange

Cohesity scale-out data management platform provides organizations the ability to standardize secondary workflows on an entirely integrated and fully distributed solution. With Cohesity, organizations can benefit from stringent data protection policies by gaining valuable insight from their data. These capabilities are also inclusive to mission-critical applications such as Microsoft Exchange Servers.

Cohesity’s platform capabilities together with Kroll Ontrack PowerControls provide organizations an efficient and rapid object recovery solutions for Microsoft Exchange environments. Kroll’s Ontrack PowerControls is a forensic class email management tool capable of performing granularly search and restore of mailboxes, messages, attachments and other Microsoft Outlook items without the need of restoring an entire Exchange database.
Traditionally, recovering individual email or public folder objects is a complicated and time-consuming process for infrastructure administrators. With Cohesity’s solutions, organizations gain the ability to perform fast, granular search and recoveries of Microsoft Exchange environments without the need to carry out full restores to retrieve small individual objects.

Read the entire article here, Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

 

PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.
