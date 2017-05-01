Home Cloud Computing Cohesity Featured in vSpeaking Podcast

Cohesity Featured in vSpeaking Podcast

0
Cohesity Featured in vSpeaking Podcast
0

This week while in between flights I got a chance to catch up with my good buddies John Nicholson (@lost_signal) Pete Flecha (@vPedroArrow) and joined them on their incredibly successful vSpeaking Podcast for a conversation about Cohesity and secondary storage.

The boys entertained a couple of important topics that go beyond products that are pretty close to my chest. I really enjoyed the conversation with John and Pete and its something that I think it’s worth listening to. We cover many topics as part of our conversation ranging from what’s new with Cohesity 4.0, all the way to vSAN, VMware Cloud Foundation, Amazon, Google, Azure, Cloud adoption, Cloud Consumption, IoT, availability, enterprise and cloud architectures, Cisco, HP and more.

If you have the time are interesting in listening to the conversation, take a quick break and listen to episode 42 of the vSpeaking Podcast. I have to say that John and Pete are extremely entertaining and knowledgeable I guarantee that you will enjoy them have a listen.

Read the entire article here, Cohesity Featured in vSpeaking Podcast

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Storage
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493330538_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Smart Cities – Better Places to Live

          A smart city uses information and communications technology (ICT) to enhance its livability, workability, security and sustainability. The variety of connected devices in a smart city will be very difficult to manage using multiple proprietary solutions. VMware provides an end-to-end solution for managing, monitoring and securing all the connected devices in a smart city, from […]

          read more
          1492686067_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: Advanced Analytics with Python

          1492981419_maxresdefault.jpg

          Lab Review: Liquidware Labs FlexApp v6.5.9 vs Unidesk/Citrix App Layering packaging Notepad

          1493208724_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Discovery Corporate IT achieves greater control of virtual storage infrastructure with vSAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video