Cohesity DataProtect Application Aware Services for Microsoft SQL Server

In today’s enterprise environments, many of the mission-critical applications and infrastructure services are dependent on one or many of the available relational database management systems. Regardless of the relational database management system (RDBMS) used, it is essential to protect against outages and data loss which could have significant operational and financial impact to the business.To protect against outages and data loss, organizations need to identify their requirements for data management operations by establishing and defining data accessibility and availability service levels that are adequate to their business.

It is still a common practice for organizations to schedule data management and protection operations such as backups in the range of 24-hour cycles (nightly). The reason for this is that it takes a period of 24-hours for all data management for backup operations to complete. The issue with this approach is that longer the periods in between backup operations cycles, the greater risk of potential data loss. Also, in the event a failure was to occur, any data that has been created or modified since the completion of the most recent backup operation could be potentially lost. Organizations are now faced with the challenge of having to find better solutions that transition away from the legacy products and solutions that bind them to the constraints of 24-hour backup operations cycles. Ideally, they’ll find more efficient and elegant solutions that are capable of providing continuous data protection as part of their data management capabilities. Cohesity’s DataPlatform offers an elegant solution to address these enterprise challenges. The solution is based on the deeply integrated combination of hardware and software specially designed to take advantage of the hardware’s performance and software capabilities. The result is a data management platform that provides a comprehensive and modern data protection solution for relational database management system (RDBMS).

Read the entire article here, Cohesity DataProtect Application Aware Services for Microsoft SQL Server

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.