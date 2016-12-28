Cohesity DataPlatform Service Integration with VMware vRealize Automation

Within the past couple of years, automation has become a focal point for the delivery and ongoing management resources and services across heterogeneous infrastructures in the enterprise. vRealize Automation is a fundamental component of VMware’s enterprise cloud management platform. vRealize Automation provides organizations the ability to centralize the ongoing provisioning and consumption of infrastructure services and resources of any of the supported platforms and service providers. Enterprise organizations rely on vRealize Automation to streamline the management of VMware infrastructures by automating the provisioning and administration procedures at scale. vRealize Automation addresses a broad facet of tasks and functions that apply to the ongoing management of infrastructure services and resource consumption. At Cohesity, we make it possible for organizations to include our data management capabilities into vRealize Automation’s ongoing management and automated operating functions. From a lifecycle perspective, the continued management of infrastructure services and resources are categorized in a set of operational activities in which consumers and administrators engage in on a daily basis.

In the context of VMware infrastructures, with vRealize Automation, these operational activities are classified as Day 1 and Day 2 operations:

