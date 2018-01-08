Cohesity DataPlatform CE Deployment on AWS – Video
This demo showcases how to perform deployments of Cohesity DataPlatform on AWS directly from the Marketplace
This video is via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.
This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.
