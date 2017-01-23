This upcoming January 19th I will be representing Cohesity at The Virtualization Technology User Group Winter Warmer. This is officially the start of the 2017 community and conference events. The so call “Winter Warmer” may not be warm outside based on the traditional blistering cold temperatures the east coast is well known for, but inside the Gillette Stadium there will be plenty to keep you and your mind warm with all the new technologies and solutions being presented by the IT industry’s top vendors. Make sure to make time and attend the Cohesity session “The Data Management Platform for VMware Environment.”

In this session, I will discuss the importance of having a capable data management platform for VMware enterprise data centers. After spending the last decade consolidating servers with VMware, we have entered a whole new era of consolidation in the data management domain for the most adopted virtualization platform in the world. Come and let us discuss the importance of simplifying the current complexities surrounding data management and the importance of secondary storage for VMware virtualized infrastructures.

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.