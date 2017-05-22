Cohesity and VMware NSX: Slayers of Ransomware – WannaCry

Last week the world witnessed the impact of a malicious cyberattack which affected several organizations and institutions across the globe. Hospitals, airports, courier delivery service, telecommunications, government agencies, and others all fell victims to what is being described as one of the worst and most extensively spread ransomware attacks in history as reported by CNN Tech called WannaCry. The WannaCry ransomware is a severe threat that is exposing several global organizations to the potential risks of losing access to business intellectual property and customer related information. To make matters worse, the impact of WannaCry is putting lives at risk. As reported by CNN Tech, sixteen National Health Service (NHS) organizations in the UK were impacted and as a result, some hospitals were forced to cancel outpatient appointments and informed patients to avoid emergency departments for the time being if possible.

At this point, it is safe to say that the impact of WannaCry exceeds the financial burden of impacted organizations but it also exposes human lives at risk when hospitals and health institutions are forced to refrain from seeing patients because they don’t have access to their personal health records.

It would be remiss of me not to mention the fact that it takes more than just technology and tools for organizations to proactively protect their infrastructures and data from cyberattacks such as WannaCry. This has very much to do with the aptitude and maturity of the management team responsible for the IT infrastructures. The lack of operational maturity and reliance on antiquated policies around system patching is also one of the biggest reasons as to why WannaCry has been so impactful. All of the tools and technology in the world can’t really fix human ignorance.

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.