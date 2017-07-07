CLUS is done, but Turbonomic & Tetration work continues

Last week’s Cisco Live show in Las Vegas was a great success. At the Turbonomic booth, we had one demo station continuously showing our latest Turbonomic & Cisco Tetration integration. In the demo, I showed how Turbonomic leverages Tetration to obtain flow details of endpoints, and localize the network traffic by placing VMs from different UCS blades to the same one.

You can check out my demo below:

We had several great conversations, including some with Cisco, Travelport, SAP, and more. People were excited to see how Turbonomic uses Tetration telemetry and analytics to provide real-time placement decisions that reduce network latency, while also accounting for a workload’s compute and storage needs. As the modern datacenter transforms with micro-service architecture on the top and hybrid cloud infrastructure at the bottom, having an autonomic system with network-aware placement is essential and critical.

How Does It Work?

